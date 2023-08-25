Top 5 tips on how to plan the perfect summer wedding

Spring is in the air, which means summer is on our doorstep.
This means wedding season is upon us.
While most brides plan their weddings way in advance, there are some who for many reasons only have a short time to do so.
If you are one of those brides and would still love to have a gorgeous summer wedding, now’s the time to start planning.
Here’s everything you need to know about planning your perfect summer wedding.
It’s all about location
Summer is the best time to consider outdoor venues such as gardens, beachfronts, or vineyards.
However, always make sure that the location provides ample shade and has alternative indoor options in case of unexpected weather changes.
Timing is key
Take advantage of the longer days in summer and plan your ceremony and reception during the late afternoon or early evening.
This will allow for a more comfortable experience for you and your guests, avoiding the peak heat of the day. The golden hour is amazing for photographs.
Be mindful of the heat
Summer weddings mean warmer temperatures, so it's important to keep your guests' comfort in mind.
Provide shade and fans for outdoor ceremonies. Consider offering individual umbrellas to keep people cool.
Embrace the season
Incorporate the essence of summer into your wedding theme. Choose vibrant and cheerful colours for your decor, select seasonal flowers, and include refreshing beverages and light, summer-inspired menu options.
Select the ideal service provider
Choose providers with experience in summer weddings. They will understand the unique challenges and opportunities that come with the season.
Consider professionals who can handle outdoor set-ups, provide cooling solutions, and accommodate the needs of a summer event.