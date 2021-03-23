Twitter comes to rescue of Aussie bride after floods threaten to derail wedding plans

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

While Australian authorities were declaring a natural disaster following heavy rainfall in various parts of New South Wales (NSW) with around 18 000 people being evacuated, new bride Kate Fotheringham was intent on getting to her own wedding on time. Unfortunately a flooded road on the way to the venue scuppered plans and soon put her big wedding day in jeopardy. At her wits end, the pregnant bride turned to Twitter and posted her desperate plea for help. “Help me!!! It’s my wedding day and we’re flooded in! We need help to get to Wingham over the flooded creek. Anyone know someone willing to help?”, she tweeted 1.6K followers.

In the days leading up to her wedding, NSW experienced heavy showers which started since last Thursday. The torrential rainfall caused a major dam and rivers to overflow leading to the flash flooding, the BBC reported.

The situation was dire for Fotheringham. Fortunately, a local helicopter company, Affinity Helicopters in Port Macquarie, responded to the tweet and dispatched a chopper to get Fotheringham to the venue – a mere 5-minute drive away, according to GulfNews.

The happy bride and groom managed to have the wedding of their dreams, as stated by Fotheringham in a further update.

“Update, I made it to the church and married the love of my life! Affinity Helicopters in Port Macquarie came to the rescue and made sure we all got there. This is the bridge that blocked us from making the 5minute drive into town! What a day! #fotherbellwedding #floodwingham.”

Update, I made it to the church and married the love of my life! Affinity Helicopters in Port Macquarie came to the rescue and made sure we all got there. This is the bridge that blocked us from making the 5minute drive into town! What a day! #fotherbellwedding #floodwingham pic.twitter.com/u7OlsFsTjQ — Kate Fotheringham (@KatelFog) March 22, 2021

The photo post immediately went viral and has already been shared more than 5 000 times.

With the flooded road in the background, it was an epic ending for the newly-weds who, thanks to Twitter, managed to save their wedding day, come hell or high water.