WATCH: Are mud-themed weddings a real thing? For the sake of cleanliness let’s hope not

Every day I’m more and more amazed by the weird and wonderful things floating around on the world wide web.
The internet can be a great source of inspiration and filled with the most creative ideas, especially for brides planning their wedding day.
While most brides are happy to stick to traditional wedding formats and styles, there are others who will go out of their way to do things differently.
To do something unique. We’ve seen all kinds of themed weddings like a flower power hippie vibe or a full-on red carpet glam. We’ve even seen wedding dresses in the wildest colours. Who knew we’d ever see a bride wearing a black wedding gown?
So when I saw a Reddit post with the headline “are mud weddings a real thing” I had to check it out because there’s just no way one could possibly want to get married in mud.
I’ve heard about mud wrestling, and apparently, mud baths are good for you, but a mud wedding?
The post shows a video collage of brides covered in mud, bridesmaids splish-splashing in mud puddles, and even the wedding guests getting in on the fun.
Not a grumpy face in sight, just smiling happy folk having the best time.
@_wedding_requests_ Reply to @coreenapicard #wedding #weddingday #weddingdress #weddingtiktok #weddingvibes #weddings #trending #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ #viral #muddy ♬ original sound - alice ☾
While watching the video, all I thought about was all the cleaning up that had to be done. What does one do with the muddy dress? What do the guests do with their buddy clothes? Sounds like a laundry nightmare to me.
Reading through the comments many people referred to the clean up process as well.
“Oh god, I can imagine that clean up being tough!” said one user. While another commented, “I feel bad for those who have to clean the chairs.”
The TikTok video that was posted is from a bridal inspo account which features the most incredible wedding themes.
From Vampires to mermaids, anything seems to go.