WATCH: Beautiful bride upstaged by bridesmaids wearing see-through dresses

All eyes should be on the bride on her wedding day but, unfortunately, this was not the case for this stunning bride. Bridal-wear designer Oksana Mukha posted an Instagram reel showing a bride wearing one of his gowns.

The bride, Laura Lempika, looked incredible in a white sleeveless lacy figure-hugging mermaid-style gown that featured sheer sections running down the sides of the dress. While the dress was see-through in certain places, it remained elegant. In the video, captioned “Irresistibly gorgeous bride @lauralempika in our unique dress MIA without sleeves”, we first see a group of excited bridesmaids clearly in awe of the bride in her beautiful wedding gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OKSANA MUKHA® Official Page (@oksana_mukha_official) Most of the bridesmaids are seen wearing pale green shoestring satin floor-length dresses. However, two of them are wearing see-through mesh dresses. To cover up their private parts, those ladies wore rather large high-waisted panties or shorts that look like panties, in the same shade of green as the other’s satin dresses. Unfortunately, it was the sheer dresses that had people talking rather than that of the bride.

One person commented: “What did those 2 bridesmaids do to deserve walking down the aisle in their granny style underwear?? They look like a joke compared to everyone else in their gorgeous gowns.” “All eyes should on the bride on her wedding day. The bridesmaids’ dresses are inappropriate and ugly and stole the show for all the wrong reasons” so rightly pointed out another Instagram user. Another commented, “People do anything for attention.”