WATCH: Bride buys her husband a yacht as a wedding gift and Twitter goes crazy

Not knowing what to buy her husband, a bride decides to gift the groom a yacht on their wedding day. During their beautiful outdoor wedding ceremony the glowing bride turned to her husband and said: “I didn’t know what to get you. You gave me my dream wedding, so I thought I’d get you something you already don’t have.” She took him by the arm and led him to closer to the edge of what appears to be a rooftop overlooking the ocean. “And since we’re in Miami, I figured it’s only right that I buy you a yacht,” continued the bride as she pointed to a white yacht sailing across the ocean. The groom was left speechless, even on the verge of tears.

The entire wedding party rushed over to get a look at the extravagant wedding gift.

The man gave her the wedding of her dreams and she buys him a yacht. Isn’t that just the craziest thing?

When twitter user @royaltyuso posted the video of the bridal couple, tweeps were left shook.

“Bruh! See what this bride did. Energy!” is the caption to the video post.

pic.twitter.com/1GLYM36EDL — Royalty (@royaltyuso) March 10, 2021

One of his followers responded: “I need this ENERGY!!! A yacht buying wife kinda energy.” Another agreed said: “This is the kinda energy I need from my future wife.”

Here’s what some of the other folk had to say:

https://t.co/ilf7Briyj5 — Omofolarin (@adebawealth) March 10, 2021