WATCH: Bride’s guest rules go viral for not wanting ‘boring people’ at her wedding

When Kennedy Marks shared her list of 13 wedding day rules, she only expected close friends and family to see it. The bride, from Plymouth in the UK, was shocked to see the ruckus it caused after posting it to TikTok.

She said she woke up the next morning to find six articles written about her and 3 000 new followers on her account, according to PlymouthLive. Her post had immediately gone viral because of its controversial take on wedding rules. In the video, Marks listed 13 rules that her guests had to abide by, including no big announcements, don't assume an invitation for a plus one and no boring people allowed.

She told PlymouthLive she had been planning her big day since she was eight years old.

"I've been obsessed with weddings since forever, and then my best friend is getting married in October, so it's made my brides brain go crazy," Marks told the publication. "Me and my boyfriend have been together two years, and the minute I met him, I said: 'just to let you know I do want to get married'."

On her post going viral, she said: "Oh my gosh, it's been crazy, it's been crazy. "I woke up the other day and I had six articles written about me, and apparently, I'd caused controversy with my wedding rules."

