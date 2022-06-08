WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins fairytale proposal when he snatches ring during romantic moment

Some marriage proposals are spur-of-the-moment while others are well-thought through and meticulously planned. Either way, a proposal is a romantic and memorable moment to look back on fondly.

A story you can one day tell your children and grandchildren. While this man went out of his way to create what was meant to be a very special moment, it certainly was memorable but not in a good way. Disneyland Park in Paris seemed to be the perfect place for a proposal. What better place to ask your lady to be your queen than in a place based on fairytales.

However, this man’s fairytale turned into a nightmare when a Disney employee ruined the special moment by grabbing the ring out of his hand just as he was presenting it to his girlfriend. The most important part of the proposal was when he was down on one knee. Reddit user Wasgehtlan went onto the sight to post the video showing how his friend’s proposal was ruined.

The post went up in “iamatotalpieceofsh!t” channel – which is described as, “a place to post screenshots or gifs of people acting like a piece of sh!t” – with the caption, “POS destroyed my best friend’s moment. He asked for permission beforehand”. The platform on which the proposal was meant to happen is usually fenced off to the public, however as Wasgehtlan explained in his post, his friend had asked an employee for permission to use it and she agreed once he told her it was for a proposal. Unfortunately, the employee who grabbed the ring clearly wasn’t notified about the decision and took it upon himself to get the couple off the platform by grabbing the ring and leading them off the stage, as he extended his arm while holding the ring in his hand as a way to get them to retrieve the ring.

While the couple stood there confused and in utter disbelief, one can hear the crowd, that was initially cheering for the couple, start booing the Disneyland employee for what he had done. According to a Newsweek report, the unfortunate incident prompted a Disney representative to reach out to the magazine and say, “we regret how this was handled”. “We have apologised to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”