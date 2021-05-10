WATCH: 'Flower girl’ floats like a butterfly as he upstages bride at wedding

Rule one: Never upstage the bride on her wedding day.

On this occasion, the best friend of the groom forgot the unspoken rule and went all in when walking down the aisle at an outdoor wedding in Jamaica last week.

Denzyl Amankwah, from New Jersey, left the crowd captivated as he made his grand entrance at his best friend’s wedding as the self-designated “flower girl”.

The scene was shared on social media, and immediately went viral, showing Amankwah leaping and spinning towards the altar while tossing flowers about, leaving wedding guests in stitches.

His nimble moments left many impressed, even as he jumped into the arms of the groom.

Taking to Instagram, Amankwah wrote: “Told y’all I was accepting only one role from now on…#FlowerJawn. Congrats to @dr.dammmiii & @kashnflights. Thank you for allowing me to live out my dream.”

While chatting to Yahoo, Amankwah said that he had taken his inspiration from TikTok’s “flower men” trend and decided on his own version, as “Flower Jawn”.

“I just felt that it matched my energy,” Amankwah told Yahoo.

“I’ve been in so many weddings and I told them, ‘I need to retire as a groomsman and the only role that I’ll be accepting from now on is the flower guy.

“And it was kind of just a joke at first with the bride and the groom, because there was an off number of groomsmen and the bridesmaids, I was just jokingly saying: ‘Well, because there’s more groomsmen, then I could definitely take the role of the flower guy if needed, I just needed to be called upon’.”

And for those asking, yes, the bride and groom were in on the whole thing. Amankwah added that the couple “loved his effort”.