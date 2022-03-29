WATCH: Guy laces his sister’s wedding cake with weed. And yes, her guests got high

Imagine starting off your marriage on a high? This guy took it literally when he made his sister’s wedding cake. Alvaro Rodriguez, 29, of Santiago, Chile, wanted to make the day a special one for all involved.

Story continues below Advertisment

So, what he did was lace one of the seven tiers of the special cake with marijuana, the New York Post reported. Cannabis has been decriminalised but is illegal to produce and sell in the South American country. Sharing the video of how he made the “magic” cake on TikTok, Rodriguez was clearly impressed with himself.

The video clip showed wedding guests dancing as the effects started taking hold. Suffice to say, the video gained 13 million views.

Story continues below Advertisment

♬ sonido original - Publimetro México 🌐 @publimetromx Novios dan “pastel mágico” en su boda; familiares se descontrolan. 👽Lee la nota completa en el link de nuestra descripción. #P ublimetroMX “It was good fun,” Rodriguez told Jam Press. “The funniest reaction was my aunt. I remember her back hurt, and two hours after eating cake, her pain disappeared and she was up dancing like a teenager.”

Story continues below Advertisment

He did, however, say that he notified everyone at the wedding that the cake had a “surprise” ingredient, and was only served to adults. “Me and my sister had already tried magical brownies and the effect was very funny, so when she asked to have a bit for her wedding, I didn’t think twice,” he told the publication. All in all, the cake took him 20 hours to complete.

Story continues below Advertisment