WATCH: Internet shares its disgust after TikTok video of groom ignoring his new bride goes viral

For most newlyweds, the excitement of their wedding day is hard to describe. From elation to pure joy, it’s a memory that will forever be cherished – or at least till the fairytale ends. But not for this bride. Nope, she spent her wedding day waiting patiently on the sidelines for her new husband to include her in their wedding photos, and she documented one sad moment on TikTok. The bride, going by the username @ItsPretty Bizzare, shared a video with the caption: “Tell me your husband’s family doesn’t like you without telling me your husband’s family doesn’t like you”. In the video, she can be seen standing to one side, while the groom takes a series of photos with his family, including his mother who is wearing a similar dress to the bride – also in white.

The clip, which is less than a second long, is a cringe to watch as the videographer pans to the look on her face.

The US bride later explained that she was expecting her husband and his family to call her into the group after they’d posed together for some more photos – but it never happened, Aussie website 7News reported.

“Yeah no, I wasn’t included in any wedding photos with them lol,” she wrote. “Kinda hurts.”

It wasn’t long before the video was shared more than 10 million times and went viral.

The video even made it on to the wedding shaming forum on Reddit and was upvoted 94%.

Most Redditors felt for the bride and encouraged her to get out of the marriage while she still can.

Comments range from: “My heart hurts for this bride. I truly hope she runs and finds a better life without this toxicity” to “for real, almost gagged when I saw the white dress on the mother”.