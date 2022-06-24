WATCH: Some people are just miserable – spiteful neighbour mows her lawn during wedding ceremony

There are people out there who are just miserable. For no apparent reason, they are just out there to make others’ lives miserable.

This neighbour is one of those people. A TikTok video showing a woman mowing her lawn during her neighbour’s wedding ceremony has, for obvious reasons, gone viral. At the start of the video, posted by user vampyyric, we see the happy bride walking down a grass aisle with her father at her side. And even though there’s music playing for the bride to make her entrance one can already hear buzzing in the background.

The video titled “Some people are so miserable” continues to show the bride walking down the aisle and then the video jumps to the part of the ceremony where the couple gets to exchange vows, at which point one can still hear the buzzing sound in the background. In fact, the noise was so loud that the guests struggled to hear the vows. The video then shows the culprit behind the noise. Turns out to be the woman next door who decided that that was the time to mow her lawn with what actually looks like a weed whacker.

Since going live the video has had over 2 500 responses. One person said: “I don’t get how someone could be so spiteful. It’s really sad to watch.” Another commented: “I would have cranked up the music later that evening. She probably just hates herself and her life so trying to ruin someone’s special day.”