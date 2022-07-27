WATCH: This is what happens when you let the groom choose bridesmaid dresses

TikTokker @pilyplum was faced with a huge conundrum when her best friend’s fiancée was tasked with picking out the bridesmaid dresses for their upcoming wedding. Taking to social media, she showed off the baby blue dress with a plunging neckline, revealing her almost-exposed voluptuous breasts.

Story continues below Advertisement

Captioning the post, “The length of time I’ll be in the wedding pics for,” it was evident she was afraid of stealing her best friend’s thunder on her big day. Many of the comments on her now-viral video had various suggestions of how she could cover up without spoiling the design of the dress. “Maybe a blue vest underneath or something?” recommended an online user.

Story continues below Advertisement

Another joked: “Add a matching blue corset over it, then a pirate sword and some cool boots.” As to the fiancée picking out the dress, someone responded: “Obviously had you in mind when he picked it!” Discussing the design of the dress, some felt it was too plain and didn’t exactly scream “bridesmaid."

Story continues below Advertisement

“It doesn't really look like a bridesmaid dress, though, does it? At least not from my own experience of bridesmaid dresses,” commented another. In a follow-up post, the British-born influencer took some of the advice to heart and even tried them on. But suffice to say, she hasn’t yet found a solution.