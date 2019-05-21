The traditional wedding is under threat as couples increasingly choose more relaxed ceremonies. Pic: Pexels

The traditional wedding is under threat as couples increasingly choose more relaxed ceremonies, ditching formal church weddings and hotels for alternatives that look good on Instagram.

There has been a rise in ‘boho’ venues such as farms where brides wear wellies and there is glamping for guests. Formal wedding dresses are being replaced by floaty, natural designs, while formal suits and headwear for guests are considered old hat.

As weddings are becoming less formal guests are wearing more versatile styles from jumpsuits to silk cami tops and skirts, rather than always opting for dresses with a jacket and hat.

Bridal styles have become more relaxed and many women are opting for a more comfortable outfit for hitting the dance floor in the evening.

Social media is ablaze with relaxed outdoor weddings:

© Daily Mail