Woman accidentally attends her ex-boyfriend’s wedding, leaving him ‘super-angry’

No matter why or how you ended a relationship, it’s never a good idea to invite an ex to your wedding. One never knows how they will behave or how your spouse-to-be will react. While this groom did not invite his ex-girlfriend to his wedding, she did attend and “ruined” his special day.

Now you’re probably shocked and wondering why his ex-girlfriend would do such a terrible thing. Well, she in fact didn’t do it on purpose. She accidentally found herself at her ex-boyfriend’s wedding when she partnered her current boyfriend to a wedding not knowing who the groom was.

The 35-year-old woman took to Reddit’s AITA (Am I The A**hole) group to ask the question: “AITA for accidentally going to my ex's wedding?” How did she not even know that it was her ex-boyfriend’s wedding she was going to attend? Her current boyfriend invited her to his friend’s (the bride) wedding so that she could meet some of his friends from school days.

However, up until the day of the wedding she still didn’t know who the groom was. “The day of the wedding we were getting ready at his apartment and I saw on the invite that the groom's name was pretty similar to my ex's. I didn't put the pieces together because my ex has an extremely common name (think Bob Smith or Steve Jones level common) and the invite used a variation of the first name that is not what he went by when we were together. I also thought my ex had moved across the country after things ended between us” she explained in her Reddit post. When they got to the wedding she realized that the groom was in fact her ex-boyfriend but had no way of leaving.

“When I heard the music for the ceremony starting I looked forward and saw that the groom was my ex and it was too late to leave quietly. I put my head down and tried to be as non-conspicuous as possible, but he definitely saw me because he turned as white as a ghost” she added. While she didn’t purposefully go out to ruin her ex’s day he certainly didn’t see it that way.

"My ex saw me on the way out of the church and got super angry... called me all sorts of names and said I ruined his wedding by being there. The bride was just silently shooting daggers next to him the whole time."