When life gives you lemons, make a cleaning agent - 5 ways to get the best out of this fruit

When life gives you lemons, we all know to make lemonade typically, or maybe some margaritas and even a delicious lemon loaf. Lemons are a versatile ingredient in cooking and baking, but did you know that they can be used not just as a consumable fruit, but they can do wonders for your cleaning and your skincare routine.

This is how you can make the most of that fresh lemon squeeze: Cleaning Lemons contain natural antibacterial and antiseptic properties, making them an excellent natural cleaner. You can use lemon juice mixed with water to clean countertops, cutting boards, sinks, and you can even use it as a stain remover for clothing.

Lemons can be used for cleaning. Picture: Gustavo Fring / Pexels Air freshener Lemon peels can be used to create a natural air freshener. Simply simmer lemon peels in a pot of water on the stove to release their invigorating scent and freshen up your home. Skincare The vitamin C and citric acid in lemons make them a great ingredient for skincare.

You can use lemon juice as a toner to help brighten and even out your skin tone, or mix it with honey for a homemade face mask. Hair care Lemon juice can be used as a natural clarifying treatment for your hair. Mix lemon juice with water and spray it onto your scalp before shampooing to help remove buildup and leave your hair shiny and healthy.