5 reasons why you should incorporate vitamin C products into your skincare routine

We all strive to have healthy, radiant and flawless skin and always looking for ways to achieve it. With such a wide variety of products on the market, it can be overwhelming to pick out just one that will help you get the results you're looking for.

Right now there is one ingredient that stands out among the rest – vitamin C. Widely celebrated for its potent antioxidant properties, vitamin C skincare products have recently gained popularity for good reason. Here are five reasons why you should be adding vitamin C skincare products to your skincare routine.

1. Fights signs of ageing As we age, our skin tends to show visible signs such as fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness. However, with the power of vitamin C, you can turn back the clock on these unwelcome signs.

Vitamin C stimulates collagen production, which helps to improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of pesky wrinkles. As we age our skin shows visible signs of ageing. Picture: Pexels Pavel Danilyuk 2. Brightens dull skin If you suffer from a lacklustre complexion, vitamin C is your ultimate rescue.

Its ability to inhibit melanin production helps fade dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and acne scars, giving your skin a brighter and more even-toned appearance. 3. Protects against environmental stressors Our skin is constantly exposed to harmful environmental factors such as pollution and UV radiation, which can lead to premature ageing.

Vitamin C acts as a shield, protecting your skin against free radicals and oxidative stress caused by these external aggressors. Using vitamin C skincare products ensures that your skin stays fortified, rejuvenated, and resilient in the face of these everyday threats. 4. Ideal for all skin types

One of the remarkable aspects of vitamin C skincare is its versatility. Unlike certain ingredients that can be harsh on sensitive or acne-prone skin, vitamin C is generally well-tolerated by all skin types. It soothes inflammation, calms redness, and promotes healing, making it suitable for even the most delicate of skin.

5. Enhances product effectiveness Vitamin C not only works wonders on its own but also enhances the effectiveness of other skincare products in your routine. It helps to stabilise and boost the absorption of ingredients like retinol and hyaluronic acid, making them even more potent in their benefits.