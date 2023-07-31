The advantages of using a skin primer

We all know that when it comes to skincare, using sunscreen is essential but when it comes to make-up applications, your essential product is primer.
A skin primer offers a multitude of advantages that can significantly enhance your make-up application and overall finish.
Here’s why you should be using a primer.
Creates a smooth canvas
One of the most important reasons why you should be using a primer is because of its ability to create a smooth canvas to apply your make-up on.
By applying a thin layer of primer onto your face, you can fill in fine lines, minimise the appearance of pores, and blur imperfections.
This creates a more even base, making it easier for your foundation, concealer, and other make-up products to simply glide on.
It prolongs make-up wear
It’s so frustrating when you’ve created a flawless make-up application only for it to become patchy as the day goes by. This is where skin primers become helpful.
Primers help your make-up adhere better to your skin which then prolongs its longevity.
It creates a barrier between your skin and the make-up products which prevents excess oil production or facial sweat from breaking down your make-up during the day.
Minimises the appearance of pores and fine lines
If you struggle with enlarged pores or fine lines, a skin primer can be your best friend.
Primers containing silicone-based ingredients that help in these imperfections, creating a more even texture and overall appearance.
This creates a blurring effect on the skin, making your pores and fine lines appear less prominent.
Improves make-up versatility
Another advantage of using a skin primer is that it improves the versatility of your make-up products.
A primer can act as a base for different types of make-up, whether it’s foundation, concealer, bronzer, or eyeshadow.
The use of a primer not only allows for smoother application but also enhances the colour of your product.