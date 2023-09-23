5 reasons why you should be using castor oil

If you’re a regular TikTok user, I’m sure you’re ‘For You’ feed is flooded with the uses of castor oil. It seems everybody is now talking about it and can’t seem to get enough of the wonder oil.

But what exactly is castor oil and what are the benefits thereof? Castor oil, derived from the seeds of the Ricinus communis plant (commonly known as the Castor oil plant), is a thick and viscous oil that is packed with beneficial nutrients that can nourish both your body and your skin. Here’s how you can benefit from using castor oil in your daily routine.

Moisturise your skin One of the most popular uses of castor oil is its ability to moisturise and nourish the skin. To incorporate it into your skincare routine, start by cleansing your face thoroughly.

Next, apply a small amount of pure castor oil to your fingertips and gently massage it into your skin in circular motions. Allow the oil to absorb for a few minutes before applying any other skincare products. The rich fatty acids in castor oil help retain moisture.

Castor oil moisturises and nourishes the skin. Picture: Pexels Sora Shimazaki Healing properties Castor oil possesses natural healing properties that can soothe various skin conditions.

If you struggle with acne, eczema, or psoriasis, consider using castor oil as a spot treatment. Simply dab a cotton swab soaked in castor oil onto the affected areas and leave it overnight. The oil can help reduce redness and inflammation, and promote faster healing.

Hair growth Castor oil has been known to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss.

To stimulate hair growth, warm up some castor oil and massage it into your scalp for a few minutes. Leave it on for at least an hour or overnight before rinsing it off with a gentle shampoo. The high concentration of nutrients in castor oil nourishes the hair follicles, strengthens the roots, and encourages healthy hair growth.

Nail and cuticle care Apply a small amount of castor oil to your nails and cuticles before bedtime. Massage it gently and let it work its magic overnight.

The oil’s moisturising properties penetrate into the nails and cuticles, promoting strength, and preventing breakage. Castor oil prevents nail breakage. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio

Joint pain reliever In addition to its beauty benefits, castor oil can also be used to alleviate joint pain and inflammation. Its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties make it an excellent natural remedy for conditions like arthritis and muscle soreness.