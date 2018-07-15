Surfing Tahiti - on a motorcycle!

Papeete, Tahiti - It took two years and countless splashy failures before Australian freestyle motocrosser Robbie 'Maddo' Maddison, 34, was able to realise his 'pipe dream' of surfing the perfect waves at Teahupoo and Papara off the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia on his KTM 250 SX two-stroke motocross bike, modified with broad skis and a 'paddlewheel' rear tyre so that it would skim across the water - just as long as it was going at exactly the right speed!