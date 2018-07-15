SA's Brad Binder takes his first Moto2 win
15 July 2018 | Motorsport
15 July 2018 | Motorsport
27 February 2018 | Bikes
1 August 2017 | Bikes
Sixteen-year-old Capetonian selected by BWG Kawasaki (Kawasaki Italy) to compete in the inaugural Supersport 300 World Championship.31 December 2016 | KTM
Check out our gallery of the 15 motorcycles that made the cut for the 2016 Pirelli SA Bike of the Year finals in Mpumalanga.15 July 2016 | Bikes
New flagship sports-tourer from Matighofen has smoother manners but it's still a 1290 Super Duke streetfighter at heart.30 May 2016 | Bikes
Papeete, Tahiti - It took two years and countless splashy failures before Australian freestyle motocrosser Robbie 'Maddo' Maddison, 34, was able to realise his 'pipe dream' of surfing the perfect waves at Teahupoo and Papara off the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia on his KTM 250 SX two-stroke motocross bike, modified with broad skis and a 'paddlewheel' rear tyre so that it would skim across the water - just as long as it was going at exactly the right speed!3 August 2015 | KTM