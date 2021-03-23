2021 Roush Mustang set to hit SA soon with up to 578kW!
PRETORIA - Local Roush importer Performance Centre says it expects to welcome the first 2021 Roush Mustangs to its Pretoria showroom in the second quarter, with pricing set to be announced upon arrival.
As we have come to expect from the US tuner, the 2021 Roush Stage 3 Mustang GT gets some serious performance upgrades thanks largely to a Roush TVS2650 supercharger.
The ‘standard’ Stage 3 upgrade lifts outputs to 560kW and 910Nm, which is a significant increase over the regular normally aspirated Mustang 5.0 V8 GT, which produces 331kW and 529Nm.
But that’s not all, as customers can raise the output to 578kW through a package that includes an upgraded supercharger belt, new air filter and further upgrades to the ECU and direct injection system.
Roush Mustang buyers can also look forward to dynamic upgrades such as 20-inch alloy wheels (Black or Agate Gray) shod with Continental ExtremeContact Sport Tyres, as well as Roush-calibrated ‘MagneRide’ adaptive suspension and, of course, an aero kit.
These exterior enhancements include high-flow upper and lower grilles, Roush chin spoiler, heat-extracting bonnet vents and fender vents.
The tuner has done some decorating inside too, and this comes in the form of Roush-embroidered sports seats and floor mats, illuminated door sills, bespoke gauge cluster overlays, a Roush toolkit and a certificate of authenticity with a serial plaque on the dashboard.
“The 2021 Roush Mustang exceeds every expectation of a high-performance muscle car and leverages a mix of motorsport heritage that adds a new dimension to this iconic vehicle,” says Performance Centre marketing manager Andrew Mtsweni
“Being able to offer customers this latest Roush conversion in South Africa as part of the Mustang’s global presence is always an opportunity that our passionate team relishes.”
As mentioned, pricing will be made available as the first units land.
IOL Motoring