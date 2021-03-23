2021 Roush Mustang set to hit SA soon with up to 578kW!

PRETORIA - Local Roush importer Performance Centre says it expects to welcome the first 2021 Roush Mustangs to its Pretoria showroom in the second quarter, with pricing set to be announced upon arrival.

As we have come to expect from the US tuner, the 2021 Roush Stage 3 Mustang GT gets some serious performance upgrades thanks largely to a Roush TVS2650 supercharger.

The ‘standard’ Stage 3 upgrade lifts outputs to 560kW and 910Nm, which is a significant increase over the regular normally aspirated Mustang 5.0 V8 GT, which produces 331kW and 529Nm.

But that’s not all, as customers can raise the output to 578kW through a package that includes an upgraded supercharger belt, new air filter and further upgrades to the ECU and direct injection system.

Roush Mustang buyers can also look forward to dynamic upgrades such as 20-inch alloy wheels (Black or Agate Gray) shod with Continental ExtremeContact Sport Tyres, as well as Roush-calibrated ‘MagneRide’ adaptive suspension and, of course, an aero kit.