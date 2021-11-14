Trending on IOL
Countries, car companies and cities pledge to rapidly accelerate the transition to low-carbon emission vehicles
LOOK: Here’s a chance to get your hands on some of the most rare and classic cars in the world
Ford SA is committed to its new automotive after-market guidelines, ’right to repair’
TOP 10: South Africa’s best- and worst-selling bakkies in October 2021
October local vehicle sales continue upward trajectory, but exports decline, says Naamsa
New Ford Ranger teased again, November reveal date confirmed
New Ford Ranger likely to stick around for a decade
Advertisement
FLEET UPDATE: Ford Ranger FX4 ticks all the boxes as a daily vehicle
DRIVEN: Ford Ranger Raptor SE is in a league of its own
Combined Motor Holdings reports sharp increase in headline earnings per share despite challenges
New Ford Ranger shows its F-150-inspired face in new spy picture
DRIVEN: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is one of the best Mustangs ever
The Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone has created investments, automotive manufacturing factories and job opportunities
Ford Focus gets a sharper look for 2022, but it’s unlikely to come to SA
Ford Motor Company’s R15.8bn Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone taking shape
Advertisement