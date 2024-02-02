2024 vehicle market off to a slow start: these were the 50 top sellers in January

South Africa’s sad state of economic affairs continues to reflect in the new vehicle market, with January seeing a 3.8% year-on-year decline. According to Naamsa last month’s vehicle sales totalled 41,636 units, down from 43,294 in January 2023, marking a fifth consecutive monthly decline for the industry.

This downturn was driven by passenger car sales, which fell by 6.7% year-on-year, while the light commercial vehicle market saw a welcome gain of 2.3%. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles gained 13.3% and 7.9% respectively. 84.3% of all vehicle sales took place through the dealer channels last month, while the rental industry accounted for 11.5% (a healthy 15% of passenger car sales). Corporate fleets and government accounted for 2.2% and 2.0% of the pie respectively. It was business as usual on the sales charts, with the Toyota Hilux taking the bakkie lead with 2,645 units finding homes, while the Ford Ranger managed an impressive 1,914 units and the Isuzu D-Max trailed with 1,336.

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo led the passenger car race with 2,645 sales, followed by the Toyota Corolla Cross (1,660), Suzuki Swift (1,566) and Toyota Starlet (1,479). 50 best-selling vehicles in South Africa: January 2023 1. Toyota Hilux - 2,645 2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 2,034 3. Ford Ranger - 1,914 4. Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,660 5. Suzuki Swift - 1,566 6. Toyota Starlet - 1,479 7. Isuzu D-Max - 1,336 8. Toyota Hi-Ace - 1,194 9. Volkswagen Polo - 1,079 10. Toyota Fortuner - 974 11. Nissan NP200 - 969 12. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 914 13. Nissan Magnite - 843 14. Hyundai Grand i10 - 766 15. Suzuki Ertiga - 657 16. Suzuki Baleno - 625 17. Toyota Vitz - 622 18. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 589 19. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 578 20. Haval Jolion - 567 21. Kia Sonet - 510 22. Volkswagen T-Cross - 502 23. Renault Kiger - 483 24. Suzuki Jimny - 445 25. Suzuki S-Presso - 434 26. Haval H6 - 421 27. Suzuki Fronx - 391 28. Renault Triber - 388 29. Hyundai i20 - 379 30. Toyota Rumion - 372 31. Renault Kwid - 356 32. GWM P-Series - 351 33. Volkswagen Polo Sedan - 346 34. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 330 35. Ford Everest - 329 36. Suzuki Celerio - 300 37. Nissan Navara - 296 38. Beijing X55 - 278 39. Hyundai Tucson - 274 40. Toyota Corolla Cross - 274 41. Suzuki Grand Vitara - 265 42. Volkswagen Tiguan - 257 43. Volkswagen Amarok - 222 44. Kia Picanto - 208 45. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - 181 46. Hyundai Venue - 176 47. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 173 48. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 171 49. Kia Pegas - 164 50. Volkswagen T-Roc - 159 Top Manufacturers Toyota was the top-selling manufacturer overall with a volume of 10,855 in January, followed by Volkswagen at 5,522 units, with Suzuki nipping at Wolfsburg’s heels with an impressive 5,235 units.

Ford and Nissan made the top five with 2,420 and 2,315 unit sales respectively, while Hyundai (2,185), Isuzu (1,610), Haval (1,463), Chery (1,425) and Renault (1,411) fleshed out the top 10. “The lingering effects of cost-of-living increases, dampened consumer and business confidence combined with the country’s port challenges and persistent load shedding continued to undermine the new vehicle market’s recovery path”, said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa. 2024 Outlook The organisation said South Africa’s economic outlook for 2024, at 1.2%, remains a key challenge for the motor industry.

Speaking at the State of the Motor Industry event held in late January, Toyota SA President and CEO Andrew Kirby said the first half of the year would likely see sluggish sales as buyers held off purchases ahead of the election. However, a favourable outcome could see the market gain traction in the latter half of 2024. Kirby predicted that the overall market would grow by 1.5 percent to 540,000 units this year. National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) Chairperson Brandon Cohen echoed these sentiments.