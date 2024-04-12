Want a feature-packed van? All-new Ford Transit now on sale in SA

STRICT EMBARGO Ford South Africa has started the rollout of its new-generation Transit van, which is said to deliver enhanced load carrying capabilities as well as improved comfort and convenience.

Only one model is being offered initially, in the form of a turbodiesel Long Wheelbase Van that’s priced from R692,200, but Ford SA says additional derivatives will follow later in the year. This model is sold with a 2-litre SiT (single turbo) diesel engine that’s tuned to 100kW and 360Nm. The engine uses AdBlue diesel exhaust fluid to transform nitrogen oxide into nitrogen and water, thereby reducing harmful exhaust emissions. Power goes to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox and drivers can choose from various drive modes, including Eco and Tow/Haul.

As for the all-important loadability, the new van boasts a payload of 1,269kg and a total load volume area of 5.8m3 with the standard roof height. If you make use of the load-through feature beneath the passenger seats, total load length stretches to 3,050kg. The 2024 Ford Transit also features 180-degree opening rear barn doors, and the load area comes with partial rubber floor covering, bright LED interior lights, a full-width metal bulkhead and six tie-down hoops. At the cockpit end, drivers will get to enjoy a 13-inch landscape touchscreen that's angled towards the driver. It’s powered by Ford’s latest Sync 4 communication and information system, which also includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while wireless phone charging is optional, along with built-in satnav.

Parking is made easier by front and rear parking sensors as well as a 18–degree split view rear camera. Interestingly Ford has fitted a roof-mounted passenger airbag to free up space for a storage compartment on the left side of the dashboard, which can accommodate a laptop or A4 file, and the space can also accommodate various upfit panels and devices. Safety kit includes Six airbags, Driver Alert System, Evasive Steering Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Aid, Roll Over Mitigation and Tyre Pressure Monitoring system. Security is sorted by a Thatcham alarm and immobiliser.