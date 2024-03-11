Ford is getting back into the midsize SUV game in South Africa with the all-new Territory, which launches in May this year. Ford SA has now released full pricing and specifications for the newcomer and it comes in cheaper than the estimated starting price of R610,000 that was announced back in January.

The Territory will be available in three front-wheel drive versions, all powered by a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The 1.8T Ambiente kicks things off at R576,000, while the midrange Trend is priced at R632,000 and the flagship Titanium at R707,000. A service plan costs and extra R14,000 on all three derivatives. A far cry from the previous Australian-built version, the new Territory hails from China where it emerged from a joint-venture with JMC.

The 1.8T engine produces 138kW and 318Nm, and pairs with a seven-speed dual-clutch (DCT) gearbox. Although there’s no all-wheel drive option, there are four selectable drive modes in the form of Normal, Eco, Sport and Mountain. But what features do you get for the money? The Ambiente base model ships with 18-inch alloy wheels as well as privacy glass, cruise control, manual air conditioning system with rear ventilation, rear park distance control, multi-function steering wheel and a 12.3-inch (31.2cm) touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Safety kit includes six airbags, ESP stability control and traction control. Trend specification adds a powered tailgate as well as dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, reverse camera, electrochromatic rearview mirror, auto headlights and wipers and vinyl seat upholstery. The Titanium ups the ante with 19-inch double-spoke alloy wheels, panoramic roof, full leather interior with power-adjustable front seats, multi-colour LED ambient lighting system, front parking sensors, eight-speaker audio system and 12,3-inch LCD instrument cluster.