As South Africa’s most popular double cab range, the Ford Ranger is set to entice even more potential customers in 2024 with two new upmarket variants. The chrome-laden Platinum is the fanciest Ranger ever in terms of specification, while the Tremor is a more rugged alternative that favours go-anywhere ability over creature comforts.

Both are launching in South Africa around March, and Ford has announced indicative pricing of R977,500 for the Ranger Tremor and R1,119,000 for the luxurious Platinum. Thus the Tremor will cost around R36,000 less than the Wildtrak X which it shares much of its 4x4 hardware with, which is not as big a saving as many had hoped for, while the Platinum comes just R65,000 shy of the Raptor. All that glitters is.. Platinum

The Ford Ranger Platinum is distinguished by a glut of high-end features inside and out. You’ll tell it apart by its 20-inch machined alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, unique “silk chrome” grille, platinum badging and colour coding for the front bumper and mirror caps. Platinum buyers can choose from five exterior colours: Lucid Red, Carbonised Grey, Iconic Silver, Frozen White and Agate Black.

Inside you’ll find unique seats in perforated premium leather with a quilted pattern and “PLATINUM” logos. The seats are heated and cooled upfront and feature 10-way power adjustment with a memory function. The classy vibes continue on the dashboard and doors where you’ll find Black Maple and satin aluminium decorative finishes, while the instrument panel features soft-touch trim with accent stitching and Ford has also included an ambient lighting system to add a final snazzy touch to the interior. The Platinum is packed with features too, including a premium B&O sound system, 400W inverter, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering, Active Park Assist with autonomous parallel and perpendicular parking, Pro Trailer Back-up Assist and a 360-degree camera system.

The Platinum also inherits a full-width 12.4-inch (31.4cm) LCD digital instrument cluster from the Raptor. Ford’s Cargo Management System is part of the deal too, although you’ll have to pay a bit extra for the roller-shutter. There’s only one engine option in the Platinum and that’s none other than Ford’s 3.0-litre turbodiesel unit with 184kW and 600Nm on offer. It’s paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox and full-time four-wheel drive system with 4A mode.

Getting down and dirty with the Tremor The Ford Ranger Tremor is in many ways the polar opposite of the Platinum. While being based on the XLT specification to keep pricing at a lower level, it inherits its off-roading hardware from the Wildtrak X that was launched in late 2023.

This includes its bespoke long-travel suspension system with Bilstein position-sensitive shocks. Ground clearance has been raised by 24mm while the front and rear tracks are widened by 30mm. The Tremor is fitted with General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres as well as Ford’s full-time four-wheel drive system with 4A mode and Trail Turn Assist. The Ranger Tremor can be told apart by its black honeycomb off-road grille, LED auxiliary driving lights and a Bolder Grey colour scheme for the lower bumper trimmings as well as the mirror caps, door handles, fender vents and rear bumper.

Fitted too are a tubular sports bar, aluminium side steps and a steel bash plate as well as steel underbody protection for the engine, transfer case and fuel tank. The interior is specifically crafted for hard working adventures, with water-resistant black vinyl seat upholstery with grey contrast stitching, and instead of carpets you get vinyl flooring for easy cleaning after muddy adventures. Features include a 12.0-inch Off-road SYNC infotainment screen with a 360-degree camera system and wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. Driver assist gizmos come in the form of Trailer Sway Control, Lane Keeping System with Road Edge Detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection.