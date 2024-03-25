New Ford Territory hitting SA streets in May: here’s what to expect

Ford is set to re-enter the midsize SUV market in May with the all-new Territory. To ensure its readiness for our market, Ford says it put the new Territory through its paces with an extensive evaluation journey.

Three prototype vehicles with different build pedigrees were tested on diverse terrains for over 18 months – including two summer cycles to guarantee consistent exposure to extreme temperatures. With three models on offer in the form of Ambiente, Trend and Titanium, and pricing starting at a competitive R570,000, Ford South Africa is pitching the newcomer at families seeking a technologically savvy SUV that is both safe and comfortable. Here’s a closer look at what you can expect from the new Ford Territory.

Inside, minimalist design touches have been applied to the central area with a large 12.3-inch central touchscreen, spread to the sides, incorporating either a seven-inch (Ambiente and Trend models) or 12-inch (Titanium) digital speedometer display. Although the number of physical buttons is limited, Ford says the centre console will be highly appreciated by drivers for the practical experience it offers. The E-Shifter, for instance, is now a rotary dial. Interior features include wireless as well as USB type-C, and type-A charging and wireless smartphone connectivity through Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Also part of the deal is an audio entertainment system with six (Trend and Ambiente trims) or eight speakers (Titanium), audio controls on the steering wheel, smart keyless entry with Power Push Start and a Hands-free Power Liftgate on the Titanium trim.

Advanced safety features BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert - a standard feature on the Titanium model - includes enhanced blind spot-monitoring, designed to offer another pair of technological eyes when performing a lane change or merging onto a freeway. If a fast-moving vehicle enters the Territory’s blind spot zone, BLIS will alert the driver via a small light in the side mirror, so they know not to change lanes. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with a Stop-and-Go Auto Start Stop Feature, available across all three Territory models of Ambiente, Trend, and Titanium, lets drivers set a cruising speed for the all-new Ford Territory to follow while maintaining a set distance from the vehicle ahead – even coming to a complete stop if required.

The Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) is also available in the new model. If an imminent collision is detected, the system emits an audible and visual warning. If the driver doesn’t respond in time, the AEB system activates automatically. In addition, the new Ford Territory also features safety technologies such as Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Change Assist, as well as Ford’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to ensure absolute safety for drivers and passengers. EcoBoost turbo power

The new Territory is fitted with a 1.8-litre turbopetrol engine on all versions, delivering 318Nm of max torque at 1,500 to 3,500rpm and impressive power of 138kW. The engine pairs with a dual clutch seven-speed automatic transmission engineered by Magna - Ford’s long-term strategic supplier in Germany. It aims to provide smooth and responsive gear shifting along with optimal fuel economy. All versions of the Territory are equipped with four driving modes - Eco, Normal, Sport, and Mountain - to provide customers the ability to tailor their driving experience across a range of situations, whether driving in crowded urban areas or across the open highway on long-distance journeys.

Originally designed by the Ford Design Studio in Melbourne, Australia, the all-new Chinese-built Ford Territory was tested and developed in global markets. “The Ford Territory boasts the commanding presence, craftsmanship, and spacious, flexible interior that tech-savvy customers expect,” Ford said. Ford Territory Pricing (May 2024)