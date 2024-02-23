Rally to Read brings hope to school communities in dire need

South Africa has a problem with learners who can’t read for meaning, which means that it’s going to cause even bigger issues for them as they grow up. The reasons have been well documented, but as is so often the case, it’s up to corporate South Africa to step in to try and stem the tide.

One of the initiatives is Rally to Read and we recently spent the weekend with Ford Motor Company SA in Gqeberha to get a closer look. It’s an ongoing initiative with the Department of Education and Read Foundation that delivers donations of educational material and resources to disadvantaged schools that include Elukholweni Primary School, WB Tshume Primary School, Nomathamsanqa Primary School, Nkuthalo Primary School, Rocklands Primary School, David Vuku Primary School, Empumalanga Primary School, and Mzomtsha Primary School. This was the last rotation of books and materials of a three year commitment to the schools.

It’s not the end of the road though after three years, with Read Foundation members confirming that they will not be left to their own devices to ensure that learners continue to develop their reading skills. Excitement erupted when the learners realised reading material was being delivered to their schools. Picture: Colin Mileman We were divided into four teams and assigned a Ford and a Read Foundation staff member that would accompany us. Boxes and balls were loaded into a variety of new Ford Rangers and Everests that had engines ranging from the 2.0-litre diesel single-turbo to the powerful V6 diesel, all built and assembled at Ford’s Struandale engine plant in Gqeberha.

Our group was assigned to Empumalanga Primary School and Mzomtsha Primary School situated in the township of Motherwell. Motherwell is not a happy place. From the moment you enter, the decay and broken infrastructure is everywhere to be seen.

Small pockets of hope like Empumalanga Primary School and Mzomtsha Primary School with their dedicated but under-resourced staff do exist though. Excitement erupted when the learners realised reading material was being delivered to their schools. Picture: Colin Mileman The song and dance that greeted us when we entered was in stark contrast to their grim surroundings. There seemed to be real joy on their faces with the knowledge that new books and learning aids were about to be delivered.

Chairs were neatly placed for the children to sit, and so began some of the success stories of the programme. A girl who was semi-literate two years ago, stood up and read beautifully. Short plays enacting the stories in the books were presented with pride. We were told there is one learner who makes it her responsibility to gather her friends every lunch break to sit and read the material. These were the stories of hope and light at the end of the tunnel, despite their challenges.