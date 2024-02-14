A street truck named desire? Ford reveals lowered, widened Ranger MS-RT

There’s a certain way we expect a bakkie to be and it's not an urban warrior of any kind. We want them to tower above traffic, tackle tall dunes and hop over huge rocks on a farm just outside Timbuktu. And something like a Ranger Raptor does all that an much more.

But now Ford is presenting something different with the Ranger MS-RT, which was recently revealed in the UK. Lowered and widened, this “street truck” of sorts was inspired by the racing bakkies that compete in Asia. It rolls on 21-inch diamond cut alloy wheels - the largest ever fitted to a production Ranger. Shod with low profile 275/45 R21 tyres they fit snugly into flared wheel arches that extend the overall width of the bakkie by 82mm at both axles. A bakkie like this deserves a unique chassis set-up, and to that end the Ranger MS-RT comes with retuned suspension at both ends, including firmer shocks up front. But it seems that Ford opted not to trade the rear leaf springs for a coil set-up that might have suited such a vehicle a bit better, albeit adding to the cost and complexity.

On the upside, the performance truck does retain its one-tonne load lugging ability as a result, while the braked towing capacity remains at 3,500kg. The Ford Ranger MS-RT is powered by Ford’s 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine, which is tuned to 177kW and 600Nm in European markets. It’s paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and new e4WD full-time four-wheel drive system. Apart from the wider and lower stance, a glut of unique design details distinguish the MS-RT from regular Ford Rangers, including a honeycomb grille and integrated splitter upfront, sculpted side skirts and a unique rear bumper that incorporates a diffuser.

Buyers will get to choose from a range of exterior colours, including Conquer Grey, and all renditions boast Agate Black painted mirror caps and door handles. It’s quite unique on the inside too, thanks to race-style bucket seats, upholstered in non-animal eco-leather and suede with distinctive blue stitching. The MS-RT also gains a sculpted sports steering wheel with a blue 12 o-clock marker and MR-RT branded inlay. “If Ranger Raptor is the ultimate off-road truck, then the Ranger MS-RT is the ultimate street truck,” said Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro Europe.