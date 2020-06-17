560kW Roush Stage 3 Mustang now available to order: SA price announced

Johannesburg - Roush Performance, founded by revered Nascar team owner Jack Roush, is unleashing one of its most potent creations ever, with the South African order books recently opening for the 2020 Roush Stage 3 Mustang.

The conversion will be offered in SA by Performance Centre, at a cost of R1 160 000, which includes fitment. That excludes the base car, however, which retails for R964 400, so ultimately you’ll have to set your budget at a shade over R2 million.

For that you’ll be getting the performance company’s most potent ‘Stage 3’ Mustang ever, although with a pony tally of 559kW (with 908Nm of twist available), it is still slightly short of Roush’s most powerful Mustang, that being the 578kW Jack Roush Edition which is also heading to South Africa in very limited numbers.

But there’s no sniffing at the performance numbers achieved by the 2020 Stage 3 Mustang, with Roush claiming a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds and a quarter mile time of 11.2 seconds.

The 2020 Roush Stage 3 Mustang features a ‘Phase 2’ supercharger as well as a “comprehensive” powertrain cooling package, including transmission and diff coolers and functional heat extractors. A Roush Black Tip Performance exhaust system is part of the deal, and clients looking for an even more distinct rumble can opt for an ‘X’ or ‘H’ pipe design.