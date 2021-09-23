662kW Brabus 900 Rocket claims to be the world’s fastest SUV

The new creation is based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupe, and it takes a “go big or go home” approach to just about everything, from performance through to design and even cabin furnishings.

BOTTROP, GERMANY - Taking Mercedes-AMG models to the extreme is something that Brabus is renowned for, and the German tuner’s latest creation, dubbed the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition, claims to be the world’s fastest street-legal SUV.

Let’s start under the bonnet. AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V8 has been bored out to 4.5-litres and fitted with upgraded turbos to achieve stratospheric outputs of 662kW and 1250Nm. That’s a significant increase over the 450kW and 850Nm offered by the standard GLE 63 S. According to Brabus, the 900 Rocket Edition will screech from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 330km/h. However, that top speed can only be achieved if the vehicle is fitted with the 23-inch Brabus wheel option, rather than the 24-inch rims that you see in the pictures.

Also part of the deal here is a Brabus stainless steel high-performance exhaust system with active sound management that allows the driver to choose between modes such as ‘Sport’ and ‘Coming Home’.

The vehicle comes with a Brabus Airmatic Sports suspension system, which allows the driver to reduce the ride height by up to 25mm. The Brabus 900 Rocket Edition is also fitted with a comprehensive exterior design package that includes fender flares with carbon fibre trim elements, a unique Brabus grille with an illuminated Rocket logo, aerodynamic chin spoiler, redesigned full-carbon diffuser, carbon side air outlets and a carbon rear spoiler. Rounding off the exterior package, along with the aforementioned 24” wheels, is a ‘Superior Gray’ paint job.