Hennessey muscles up the Ford Bronco with 560kW V8 heart

SEALY, TEXAS - Ever since Ford reincarnated the Bronco, fans have been crying for a V8 version, or at the very least a Raptor variant of some kind, but rumours so far indicate that Ford won’t be launching an eight-cylinder version, likely because it jeopardises the company’s CO2 targets.

But that won’t apply to Texas Tuner Hennessey, which is already known for its wild VelociRaptor creations. The latest of which is a V8 version of the new Bronco.

Set to become a reality after the new Bronco goes into production in 2021 the Hennessey Velociraptor V8 Bronco will be powered by a supercharged 5-litre Ford V8 engine, tuned to produce a wholesome 560kW. The power unit will be paired with the familiar 10-speed autobox and the tuner says it’ll surge from zero to 96km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

However, given that Ford isn’t planning to offer South Africans a right-hand drive Bronco, this Velociraptor will remain forbidden fruit to local petrolheads.

According to Hennessey, the V8 Bronco will also get a bespoke bonnet with a scoop as well as larger wheels, upgraded suspension, V8 racing livery, stainless steel exhaust and a custom Hennessey leather interior.