Manhart takes the BMW M2 to the extreme with wild new look and 411kW

Wuppertal, Germany - Manhart admits that the design of the new BMW M2 has proven polarising and the German tuner, in its own words, says it is adding fuel to the fire with this latest creation, the MH2 560. It’s based on the new-generation BMW M2 that was revealed earlier this month, but Manhart has taken things to the extreme with a daring design package for the compact coupé as well as some significant engine modifications.

Let’s start under the bonnet. As this is an early preview, Manhart hasn’t gone into detail on what engine modifications were carried out, but they have resulted in a very decent power hike. The modified S58 straight-six twin-turbo engine now produces 412kW and 650Nm, up from the standard M2’s 338kW and 550Nm. The engine upgrade is accompanied by a new stainless steel exhaust system with valve control and downpipes with or without catalytic converters. The exterior design package includes the signature golden pinstripes and decal set for the body, and plenty of carbon fibre components, including the large rear spoiler and the front and side flicks. The Manhart Concave One wheels, of an unspecified size, are in silk matt black, with those gold pinstripes also making an appearance.

Suspension upgrades are also available for the Manhart MH2 560, and buyers can even opt a full coilover suspension package. “With the introduction of the new M2 G87, the Germans from Munich shocked the automotive world. The reactions were overly negative and the impact of the release has fuelled more reactions than ever before in the Bimmerworld,” Manhart said. “With the release of the MH2 560 we add more fuel to the fire of this discussion. You see here our interpretation of the new baby M-car and we are ready to take on its fearless, but daring design and create a unique package which leaves behind our signature mark.”