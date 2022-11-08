Tuner transforms new Volkswagen Amarok into a high-riding ‘Beast’

Glonn, Germany - Although the new-generation Volkswagen Amarok is based on the Ford Ranger, it won’t be getting a Raptor equivalent at this stage as the Blue Oval seeks to protect its all-conquering bakkie species. But of course, the after-market sector will have its own ideas and first to the party is a German tuner called Delta 4x4. The company has released the first images of its Amarok-based ‘Beast 2.0’, which it says is coming in 2023.

Delta has yet to release all the details on its badass bakkie contender, but the firm’s social media account states that it will boast a suspension lift kit that raises the vehicle by 150mm, as well as unique Delta 4x4 ‘Bull Egg’ wheels wearing 35-inch off-roading tyres. The aggressively flared wheel arch mouldings suggest that the Beast 2.0 has a significantly wider track than the standard model. Furthermore, the modified bakkie has been equipped for overlanding, with a roof rack housing an additional spare wheel and jerry cans. It also boasts a front-mounted winch as well as unique PIAA headlights.

There’s no mention of any engine changes, but Delta 4x4 states that the Beast is based on the V6 TDI Amarok, which one could argue is already more than capable. The Ford-sourced unit produces 184kW and 600Nm, and is paried with a 10-speed automatic gearbox and a traditional part-time four-wheel drive system. According to CarsGuide, Volkswagen was initially interested in getting its own version of Ford’s Raptor, which is powered by a 292kW V6 turbopetrol, but Ford Performance vehicle program director Ali Jammoul told Australian media that Ford wanted to protect its Raptor. This of course leaves the creation of a VW equivalent to companies like Delta 4x4, and speaking of Australia, there have also been rumours of Walkinshaw creating its own hardcore version of the new Amarok. The Aussie engineering firm created two versions of the outgoing Amarok, called W508s and W580X, which featured modified suspension, all-terrain tyres and various design enhancements.

