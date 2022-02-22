New Ford Ranger Raptor revealed with 292kW V6 engine and redesigned chassis

Melbourne - The current Ford Ranger Raptor is already the undisputed king of terrain-stomping bakkies and the all new version, unveiled on Tuesday, aims to take things up a notch or ten. The good news is that the new Ford Ranger Raptor has a significantly more powerful engine option, but the bad news for South Africans it’s not the new V6 turbodiesel that’s set to find its way into other new-generation Ranger models. Instead, Ford has opted for its 3.0-litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 petrol engine, which produces 292kW and 583Nm. Ford says this is the engine that customers around the world asked for, and it also makes sense in terms of synergies given that the Bronco Raptor SUV has a similar powerplant.

Ford says it will also offer an updated version of the current 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel in select markets, although it appears that this won’t be offered in South Africa. The other disappointing news is that the new Ford Ranger Raptor won’t be built in South Africa like the rest of the new-generation line-up - the company says Thailand will be the sole producer of the new performance pick-up. When in Baja mode the 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 petrol motor has an anti-lag system that keeps the turbochargers spinning for up to three seconds after the driver lifts off the throttle, which allows for faster acceleration between gears and around corners.

Drivers can choose between four exhaust sound profiles, including a Quiet mode to keep the peace with your neighbours, and in addition to that there are seven driving modes, including the all-important ‘Baja’ setting. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel drive system. Featuring an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case and both front and rear locking differentials, the new Raptor is ready for the most hardcore off-road trails you can throw at it. Of course, what makes the current model truly special is its sophisticated suspension system, and the new Raptor takes things to the next level with a completely redesigned chassis. Not only is the chassis significantly reinforced, when compared to regular Rangers, but it also features aluminium upper and lower control arms and an updated Watt’s link rear set-up. The cherry on top is a set of Fox 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass shocks.

“The new suspension upgrades in the Ranger Raptor make the most of the new FOX Live Valve dampers. The suspension adapts in real time to enable exceptional on-road body control while absorbing corrugations and bigger ruts off-road with ease ensuring maximum control and performance,” said Ford Performance engineering chief Dave Burn. To further facilitate hardcore off-road excursions, the new Ford Ranger Raptor also boasts enhanced underbody protection and twin tow hooks at the front and rear. The vehicle also comes with a type of off-roading cruise control, called Trail Control, which allows drivers to set a speed of under 32km/h over difficult terrain. “While Ranger Raptor was inspired by desert racers, it’s also a supremely capable overlanding vehicle,” Burn added. “Out of the box we’ve created an off-road vehicle that you don’t need to modify to get you where you need to go and back again safely.”