0-100km/h in 1.5 sec! SA tech entrepreneur reveals Sandstorm hypercar

South African born tech entrepreneur Priven Reddy wants to rock the eco hypercar world with this new creation called the Sandstorm by Ararkis Automobili. The newly formed car company, which is helmed by Reddy, unveiled the concept version of its new electric hypercar at its headquarters in London this week.

The firm wants to ensure its first automotive creation becomes a rare and exclusive status symbol and for that reason it plans to build just 20 examples of the Sandstorm, which will be available by invite only. But the real headline grabber is the carmaker’s claim that the production version will be capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in just 1.5 seconds, which would theoretically break the Rimac Nevera’s current record of 1.85 seconds. Detailed technical specifications have yet to be released, but we do know it will be fully electric and that it will make extensive use of carbon fibre as well as recyclable interior materials in line with its eco-warrior focus.

Ararkis claims a range of around 500km between charges for its new hypercar, which can also charge to 80% in 30 minutes at a fast-charging facility. However all this performance and exclusivity does come at an eye-watering price of $2 million, which equates to around R38 million. Although the company is currently headquartered in the UK, there have been whisperings that the next-generation of Ararkis vehicles could be built in South Africa.

The carmaker’s journey began right here in South Africa seven years ago as the Eieon Motor Group. From humble beginnings selling recycled cardboard, Priven Reddy became a self-taught entrepreneur mastering software and design. He founded the award-winning Kagiso Interactive among other successful start-ups. But through all of this he had one passion that remained constant and purchasing a Lamborghini in his early thirties only deepened this love for supercars. But how did the idea to create the Sandstorm come about?

“It was the only logical way to balance the contradiction of my love for oil-guzzling supercars and my quest for a greener, sustainable world - an idea I cherished since I was teenager hawking used cardboard scraps,” Reddy said. Priven Reddy. "From a commercial point of view, the hypercar market is ripe for disruption. With an exclusive production of just 20 handcrafted vehicles destined for select customers, we can offer both thrilling performance and unparalleled design features," the founder and CEO added. Ivan Krenek, Vice-President of the Lamborghini Club, South Africa, believes the Sandstorm could provide a powerful spark for local entrepreneurs in this sector.