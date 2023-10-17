2024 Nissan Rogue likely previews future X-Trail facelift

The new Nissan X-Trail only hit South African streets earlier this year, but its near-identical Rogue sibling from the US has been around since 2020 in its current guise. Unsurprisingly the latter has been given a facelift for 2024 and given how similar the two models are in their current guises, it’s very likely that these changes will make their way to the X-Trail models in other markets.. eventually.

We say eventually as the fourth-generation X-Trail only debuted in markets such as Europe and Australia in 2022, so it’s likely that its facelift will only follow around 2025. The facelifted Nissan Rogue sports a revised front end with a new, and somewhat more subtle variation of Nissan’s “V-Motion” grille. At the back we see new taillight innards and satin-finished exterior badges, while range-toppers also gain new 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside we see fresh colours and textures, but the big news is the new Google-powered 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system. This integrates well-known apps such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play, which can be used without pairing or plugging in a phone.

The US engine line-up remains as before, but it’s interesting to note that the Rogue’s base engine in that market is a 1.5-litre Variable Compression Turbo petrol engine, paired with a CVT gearbox. This could certainly be a decent replacement for the dated 2.5-litre normally aspirated mill that does duty in South African models. “Nissan continues to enhance its best-selling crossover and reinforce the company's commitment to bringing the latest technology to its most popular vehicles,” said Nissan USA.