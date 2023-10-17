Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLMotoringCar LaunchesRoad TestsF1MotorsportIndustry NewsCustom Cars
Independent Online | Motoring
Search IOL
IOLMotoringCar LaunchesRoad TestsF1MotorsportIndustry NewsCustom Cars
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

2024 Nissan Rogue likely previews future X-Trail facelift

Published 2h ago

Share

The new Nissan X-Trail only hit South African streets earlier this year, but its near-identical Rogue sibling from the US has been around since 2020 in its current guise.

Unsurprisingly the latter has been given a facelift for 2024 and given how similar the two models are in their current guises, it’s very likely that these changes will make their way to the X-Trail models in other markets.. eventually.

We say eventually as the fourth-generation X-Trail only debuted in markets such as Europe and Australia in 2022, so it’s likely that its facelift will only follow around 2025.

The facelifted Nissan Rogue sports a revised front end with a new, and somewhat more subtle variation of Nissan’s “V-Motion” grille. At the back we see new taillight innards and satin-finished exterior badges, while range-toppers also gain new 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside we see fresh colours and textures, but the big news is the new Google-powered 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system. This integrates well-known apps such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play, which can be used without pairing or plugging in a phone.

The US engine line-up remains as before, but it’s interesting to note that the Rogue’s base engine in that market is a 1.5-litre Variable Compression Turbo petrol engine, paired with a CVT gearbox.

This could certainly be a decent replacement for the dated 2.5-litre normally aspirated mill that does duty in South African models.

“Nissan continues to enhance its best-selling crossover and reinforce the company's commitment to bringing the latest technology to its most popular vehicles,” said Nissan USA.

“The 2024 Nissan Rogue receives a bold exterior refresh and significant available technology upgrades to make every trip more convenient and better connected. Building on its strong core of family-friendly design, flexible storage space and an efficient turbocharged powertrain, the 2024 Rogue becomes even more attractive.”

IOL Motoring

Related Topics:

SUVNissan