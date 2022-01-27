Alfa Romeo Tonale compact SUV shows its face ahead of February debut

Turin - Alfa Romeo is hoping for a big boost in sales with the release of its first compact SUV contender this year. The Alfa Romeo Tonale is set to be revealed on 8 February and to give us a taste of what to expect, the Italian carmaker has released a short teaser video showing us the front end as well as part of the interior.

Although the frontal image is blacked out, it does at least show us that the vehicle will resemble the Tonale concept car, with its large grille and slim headlights that have triple LED elements in an apparent nod to the SZ of the 1990s. Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept. Although Alfa Romeo has not released much in the way of information on the Tonale, a Polish website called Spiders Web Autoblog claims to have come across some leaked information. The publication claims that the Alfa Romeo Tonale will measure 4528mm in length, making it slightly longer than the Jeep Compass, with which it shares a wheelbase and platform.