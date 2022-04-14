Bonnets & Boots EP14: Demise of the small Fords, a look at the Polo TSI and more

Bonnets & Boots: Episode 14 is now live
Johannesburg - In the latest episode of our IOL Motoring podcast we take a look at the start of the F1 season as well as the exciting South African Cross Country Championship, which we attended with Ford recently.
On that note we also mourn the passing of the Ford Fiesta and Figo in South Africa in a hatchback discussion that leads us to our recent wheel time with the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI.
Moving on to bigger things, we take a look at the latest news on the compact MPV front before moving to family-sized vans like the Kia Carnival, which we spent some time with recently.
IOL Motoring
