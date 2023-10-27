On the topic of saving fuel, we also take a closer look at the new four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 after getting to grips with it on the international launch in Spain. Of course, it’s a technological marvel but can AMG fans really live without the whaling V8?

In episode 38 of the IOL Motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots, the team kicks off with some good news on the fuel price front.

Moving from the smooth roads of Spain to dusty tracks in the Northern Cape we also take a spin in the new Ford Ranger Wildtrak X.

At the more affordable end of the bakkie scale, the team also discusses Toyota’s upcoming IMV 0 workhorse, and the good news is that it appears to be as real a bakkie as the Hilux.

Join Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey for all this and more in the latest episode of Bonnets and Boots. Click on the image above the story to play the video.