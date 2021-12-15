Bonnets & Boots Episode 5: Classic cars in the news, midsize SUVs and more

Bonnets & Boots: Episode 5 now live

Johannesburg - Last week the IOL Motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots took a closer look at the affordable SUVs on the market, and this week’s Episode 5 takes things up a notch. Join IOL Editor Lance Witten, motoring co-ordinator Willem van de Putte and live editor Jason Woosey as they discuss the midsize SUV options on the market, including the Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Rav4, Hyundai Tucson, Subaru Forester and more.