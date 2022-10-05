Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP24: Trip to Detroit, Proton returns, new Sportage & Qashqai

The latest episode of our motoring podcast is a mix of local and international flavour. We travelled to Detroit for the recent international motor show and also got to sample a number of interesting cars that are not sold in South Africa.

The focus then shifts to cars that we do get locally, and more specifically, new models which have been launched in the last month, including the new Proton range, Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage.

All this and more, in the latest episode of Bonnets and Boots. Click on the video icon at the top and enjoy.

IOL Motoring