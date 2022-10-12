Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP25: Opel Mokka, VW Tiguan R & Ford Everest driven

Published 1h ago

Bonnets & Boots, Episode 25

Johannesburg - It’s raining SUVs! In our latest IOL Motoring podcast we put you behind the wheel of three new SUV contenders.

With its striking looks, the new Opel Mokka has been described as a ‘boutique’ SUV, but does it have any substance.

Moving on to the faster end of the market, we also got acquainted with the Volkswagen Tiguan R, which forges a new niche for itself.

But if adventure SUVs are more your thing, you might want to check out the new Ford Everest, which has taken a big step upmarket.

Click on the video icon at the top of the page to join Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey in a discussion on these latest SUV products.

