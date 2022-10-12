Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP25: Opel Mokka, VW Tiguan R & Ford Everest driven

Bonnets & Boots, Episode 25
Johannesburg - It’s raining SUVs! In our latest IOL Motoring podcast we put you behind the wheel of three new SUV contenders.
Story continues below Advertisement
With its striking looks, the new Opel Mokka has been described as a ‘boutique’ SUV, but does it have any substance.
Moving on to the faster end of the market, we also got acquainted with the Volkswagen Tiguan R, which forges a new niche for itself.
But if adventure SUVs are more your thing, you might want to check out the new Ford Everest, which has taken a big step upmarket.
Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP24: Trip to Detroit, Proton returns, new Sportage & Qashqai
Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP23: Electric muscle cars; Haval H6; Honda HR-V; Porsche GT4 RS
Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP22: 4x4 adventures, latest launches and news
Bonnets & Boots podcast, EP19: Interview with Ford Africa President Neale Hill
Bonnets & Boots EP17: BMW 3 Series, Jeep Gladiator and other exciting new models
WATCH: Bonnets & Boots EP16: It’s all about the new Ford Ranger
Click on the video icon at the top of the page to join Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey in a discussion on these latest SUV products.