Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP27: New VW Amarok, Ford Ranger and more

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - In the latest episode of Bonnets & Boots, Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey take a closer look at newly launched bakkies and SUVs.

Hot on the agenda is the new Volkswagen Amarok and Ford Ranger, which were launched in the last two weeks, and the team also takes a look at a number of new SUV products, like the BAIC X55, Alfa Romeo Tonale and a high-altitude adventure in the Kia Sorento.

To wrap things up for the year, we also pick our top three cars for 2022.

IOL Motoring

