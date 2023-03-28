Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP30: Future VWs, new Raptor adventure, Lexus RZ and more

Johannesburg - In the 30th episode of IOL Motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots we take a closer look at a wide variety of new vehicles we’ve experienced lately.
After a quick look at fuel prices, the car conversation turns to the future of Volkswagen, with a new compact EV heading to Europe and an affordable SUV in the planning for Africa.
On a more adrenaline-fuelled note, Willem van de Putte got to drive the new Ford Ranger Raptor on the dunes of Namibia, and the Land Rover Defender 130 in Dubai, while Jason Woosey takes us for a spin in the new Lexus RZ with its strange ‘yoke’ steering wheel.
Click on the video link at the top of the page, and enjoy!
IOL Motoring
