Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP34: Goodwood Festival of Speed, Grenadier bakkie and more

In Episode 34 of the IOL Motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots, Jason Woosey fills us in on the sensory overload that was the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
As a guest of Porsche, he got to witness a celebration of note as the brand marked its 75th anniversary. You can also view some of the Festival action here.
Moving from circuit to bush, Willem van de Putte talks us through the new INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster bakkie, which is heading to South Africa soon.
Fresh from a tour of the local VW plant, Willem also discusses the pitfalls facing manufacturers in South Africa at present.
Join Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey as they discuss all this and more, including new battery tech and the latest ramblings from the world of Formula One.
IOL Motoring