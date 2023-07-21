Bugatti Chiron replacement to be revealed next year with half the cylinders

It’s no secret that Bugatti is discontinuing its famed W16 engine, with the Mistral and Chiron Profilée having acted as its swansong cars. But what’s next for the French hypercar maker?

It turns out work is nearly complete on the successor to the Chiron, which is set to be revealed in 2024 before going on sale in 2026. According to Autocar, the upcoming hypercar will be built around a new chassis, with power coming from a hybrid powertrain that hooks up with a V8 petrol engine. The newcomer is also set to be lighter than the Chiron it replaces, and the firm’s new design boss Frank Heyl promises it will be even more amazing than the mistral.

“It's going to be amazing, proportionally, technologically, in terms of innovation, in terms of unexpectedness. It's going to blow people out of the water completely, and it's a true joy to work on this,” Heyl told Autocar. However, he added that designing a hybrid hypercar was a bit more of a challenge as the added weight of the batteries need to be factored in. However, an amazing car also commands an amazing price tag and Autocar reports that the new Bugatti is expected to carry a price tag of over 5-million euros (R100m).

With Bugatti now owned by electric hypercar maker Rimac, it’s practically a given that an all-electric model is on the horizon too and word on the street is that this will happen before the end of the decade. After taking the reins in 2021, Bugatti’s new CEO Mate Rimac has also hinted that the brand might do something “crazy” as well. "With this brand, you can do so much. Maybe an SUV or long hood coupe or something absolutely insane that no one thinks about," he told MotorTrend.