Electric Mustang, anyone? Ford confirms Mach-E for South African market

Let’s be frank here - it’s unlikely that many of Ford’s muscle car fans will appreciate the sight of Mustang badge on the back of a battery-powered SUV. But as far as New Energy Vehicles go, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is certainly an interesting specimen, and one that South Africans will get to experience from 2025.

The Mach-E will be the Blue Oval’s first fully-electric offering on local shores, and it will join a flurry of new products announced at the company’s 100th anniversary celebration in Pretoria on Wednesday, including the new Ranger PHEV and Territory SUV, and the REAL Ford Mustang in its latest generation. Of course, it’s too early to speak model range or pricing for the new Mach-E, but there are strong hints that South Africa will get the dual-motor GT model, which produces 358kW and sprints from 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds. The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT also boasts MagneRide adaptive suspension, a high-performance Brembo braking system, Ford Performance front seats, and 20-inch alloy wheels that form part of its model-specific design package.

In other overseas markets Ford also offers regular rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions of the Mach-E, with outputs of between 198kW and 258kW. There are also two lithium ion battery variants, with the 68 kWh Standard Range option offering between 400km (AWD) and 440km (RWD) and the 88 kWh Extended Range enabling 540km to 610km. The GT has the bigger battery as standard, but owing to its performance orientation, the claimed driving range is limited to 490km.

The batteries are compatible with DC fast charging up to 150kW, and in the RWD model around 120km of range can be added in as little as 10 minutes, depending on the outlet, Ford says. Standard features in the Mach-E include a new-generation Sync infotainment system that enables more than 80 customisable settings, and a full suite of driver assist features is fitted, including autonomous emergency braking with car-to-car communication, junction assist and vulnerable road user assist. A full length panoramic glass roof and B&O sound system are also available in overseas markets.