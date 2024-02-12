Facelifted Toyota Corolla Cross revealed abroad

A facelifted version of the Toyota Corolla Cross has been launched in Thailand, sporting an interesting new grille and some cabin revisions. Toyota South Africa tends not to comment on future product plans, but given that the locally-built model was launched in late 2021, it is likely that a midlife refresh will be announced in the next year or so.

The Toyota Corolla Cross was South Africa’s second best selling passenger car in 2023 (see the full list here), with 22,592 units finding homes. It is priced competitively within its segment, with the current range retailing for between R408,400 and R543,700. The Thai facelift that you see here is likely to be rolled out to world markets soon and includes fresh LED headlights, already seen in the European spec model, and a new colour coded grille with large honeycomb elements that fade into the bumper, a bit like the Omoda C5 perhaps. Other external design changes include taillights with a new LED pattern and redesigned two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside the Corolla Cross retains its familiar architecture, but range-topping versions gain a new 12.3-inch (31.2cm) full digital instrument cluster, while the central touchscreen infotainment system now enables wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Top variants in Thailand are now also offered with a panoramic sunroof and wireless charging pad. Furthermore, the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assist gadgets has been improved in the facelifted model. The engine line-up remains as before, with Toyota offering a normally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol option at entry level with outputs of 103kW and 173Nm, while the hybrid continues to pair an Atkinson cycle version of the latter 1.8 engine to an electric motor for a system output of 90kW.