These were South Africa’s 30 best selling vehicles for the whole of 2023

South Africa’s new vehicle market ended 2023 on a sombre note with December sales declining by 3.3% year-on-year, the fifth contraction in a row according to Naamsa. Earlier in the year the market seemed well on track to recover to pre-pandemic levels, but in the last few months the industry buckled under the pressure of various economic hardships, with high living costs, load-shedding and the ports crisis all taking their toll.

South African new vehicle sales for 2023 totalled 532,098 units, which was a 0.5% increase over the 529,556 sales total of 2022, but still a few thousand units short of 2019’s tally of 536,612. But it wasn’t doom and gloom on all fronts, with the light commercial and bakkie market growing by 11.6% year-on-year. The big winner here was the Ford Ranger, which gained around 41% versus 2022 as the latest version came on stream, while the Toyota Hilux climbed 16%. The Toyota was still the top seller overall, with 37,382 finding homes, versus Ford’s 24,618. The Isuzu D-Max managed to improve its sales performance by 11.1% to 18,962 units.

Passenger cars were down 4.4% overall but still accounted for the bulk of sales, at 347,695 units versus 151,499 light commercial sales in 2023. Volkswagen’s Polo Vivo was the hero here, closely followed by the Toyota Corolla Cross. South Africa’s top-selling vehicles in 2023 1. Toyota Hilux - 37,382 2. Ford Ranger - 24,618 3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 23,904 4. Toyota Corolla Cross - 22,592 5. Isuzu D-Max - 18,962 6. Toyota Hi-Ace - 16,465 7. Suzuki Swift - 15,974 8. Toyota Starlet - 15,713 9. Nissan NP200 - 12,721 10. Volkswagen Polo - 11,748 11. Toyota Fortuner - 10,385 12. Chery Tiggo 4 - 10,054 13. Hyundai Grand i10 - 9,829 14. Haval Jolion - 8,604 15. Nissan Magnite - 8,580 16. Mahindra Scorpio PU - 8,063 17. Renault Kiger - 7,725 18. Volkswagen T-Cross - 7,152 19. Kia Sonet - 6,511 20. Renault Kwid - 6,222 21. Suzuki Baleno - 6,004 22. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 5,992 23. Toyota Corolla Quest - 5,832 24. Haval H6 - 5,674 25. Renault Triber - 5,644 26. Hyundai i20 - 5,413 27. Hyundai Venue - 5,156 28. Suzuki Ertiga - 5,150 29. Toyota Vitz - 5,117 30. Suzuki S-Presso - 5,009 Toyota was by far the top manufacturer in 2023, with its overall volume of 142,612 units more than double that of second-placed Volkswagen, at 67,456, and giving the Japanese brand a record market share of 26.8%.

Suzuki followed in third with a historically impressive volume of 49,438 units. National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) chairman Brandon Cohen said dealers were arguably facing the toughest market conditions since 2007, thanks to the current financial pressure on consumers. This has led to overstocking of vehicles, making dealers eager to move stock by offering bigger incentives and discounts.