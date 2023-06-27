Fiat has stopped producing grey cars in a rebellion against boring

Turin, Italy - Fiat says that 2023 will be a year or remarkable change for the Italian brand, and one of the first steps involves adding some colour to its model range. This week the company announced that it would no longer be producing grey cars, despite the fact that this is the most popular colour in many countries, including the UK.

“We broke the rules: we decided to stop the production of Fiat grey cars. This is challenging and disruptive and it is aimed to further reinforcing Fiat’s leadership as the Brand of joy, colours, and optimism,” said CEO Oliver Francois. “This choice further communicates to people the New Dolce Vita values and the Italian DNA embodied by the Brand. “Fiat wants to inspire people to live with optimism and positivity​ and this will also be one of the missions of the new Fiat 600e, the electric for families and friends, which will be presented on 4th July”.